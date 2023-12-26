BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital Launches Dr T.S. Kler\'S OPD In Max Hospital In Mohali

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mohali, 22nd December 2023: BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi today announced the launch of *Dr T.S. Kler\'s OPD at Max Super Speciality Hospital,* Mohali. Dr Kler is Padma Bhushan Awardee & presently Chairman - BLK-Max Heart & Vascular Institute, New Delhi and Chairman, Pan Max â€“Electrophysiology.



This launch ensures that the people of Punjab, Chandigarh,adjoining areas of Haryana, Western UP, Himachal have convenient access to one of the finest cardiologists in the region, allowing them to receive expert consultation and care without having to travel to Delhi. We are committed to provide all high-end cardiological procedures including full range of cardiac electrophysiology procedures.



Dr. T.S. Kler will be available for consultations & cardiac procedures once a month at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 10 AM to 4 PM.



Dr. T.S. Kler brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of interventional cardiology & cardiac electrophysiology* ,having earned National and International recognition for his contribution to cardiology. Dr. Kler will play a pivotal role in advancing cardiac care and introducing cutting-edge treatments to enhance patient outcomes.



Padma Bhushan Awardee, Dr. T.S. Kler said,* \"I am honoured to join BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital to lead the Heart & Vascular Institute. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping interventional cardiology & cardiac electrophysiology.



Recent innovations in cardiology, including minimally invasive techniques, transcatheter procedures like TAVR, Mitra Clip, 3D Imaging of heart rhythm problems & radiofrequency ablation of complex arrythmias and regenerative medicine have improved patient outcomes, reduced invasiveness, and expanded treatment options, marking an exciting era in cardiac sciences. This not only ensures effective treatment but also enhances patients\' overall quality of life. With this kind of expertise, we have achieved a remarkable success rate in complex procedures.\"



BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital is a leading healthcare institution committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate medical care. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of renowned medical professionals, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital is dedicated to delivering excellence in healthcare services. The centre boasts 24x7 availability of comprehensive cardiac facilities, establishing itself as a centre of excellence for cardiac care. The Hospital also has expertise in performing complex cases like TAVI, Device implantation, leadless pacemakers & above all Radiofrquency ablation of complex cardiac arrhythmias.





Company :-CNN Media Services

User :- Saksham Bakshi

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9013366886

Other articles by Max Hospital