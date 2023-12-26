Kazakhstan's President Calls EAEU Nations For Upping North-South Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The EAEU
(Eurasian Economic Union) acts as a strategic link connecting the
entire Eurasian region, and the member states have every
opportunity to consolidate this status, the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian
Economic Council, Trend reports.
"First and foremost, the focus is on the development of the
North-South corridor with access to the countries of the Middle
East, Iran, Pakistan, and India. In this regard, it is gratifying
to note that the Kazakh initiative to launch the Chelyabinsk –
Bolasak – Iran route is finding practical implementation," he
emphasized. "In our part, we are prepared to upgrade the
bottlenecks in our railway and road networks. This pertains to the
Beineu – Mangystau, Makat – Kandagash railways, and the Beineu –
Shalkar road section."
According to Tokayev, a joint venture of logistics companies
from Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan is being established for
the further development of the corridor.
"I propose that the railway administrations of other EAEU
countries join this effort. Kazakhstan actively strengthens the
transport and logistics framework and connectivity of the EAEU. We
are completing the construction of Kazakh terminals in the Chinese
city of Xi'an and the Georgian port of Poti," the president noted.
"We plan to launch five transboundary transport and logistics hubs
on the borders with Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the
Caspian Sea. In the near future, we aim to build 1,300 kilometers
of new railway tracks, dry ports in Bakhty and Kalzhat, as well as
a maritime port in the Iranian Bandar Abbas."
"We invite EAEU countries to collaborate on mutually beneficial
projects, including a network of major strategic ports, logistics
centers, and postal hubs," Tokayev added.
The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a
7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for
moving freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central
Asia, and Europe. The route primarily involves moving freight from
India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation via ship, rail,
and road. The objective of the corridor is to increase trade
connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran,
Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan, Anzali, etc.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN26122023000187011040ID1107656788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.