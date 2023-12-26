Special Offer From AZAL: Discounts On Multiple Destinations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is offering a special discount campaign from Baku to popular destinations. Travellers can book the discounted tickets from December 26 to 29.

Fo flights to Mineralnye Vody, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Samara, Sochi, Ufa, and Minsk one-way tickets start from AZN 79, while round-trip tickets are available from AZN 149.

Travellers heading to Moscow (Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports), Kazan, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Almaty, and Astana can purchase one-way tickets from AZN 129, and round-trip tickets from AZN 249.

This offer is valid for flights between January 15 and May 25, 2024, excluding peak periods. Hurry, as the number of discounted tickets is limited!

Please note that the cost of tickets does not include check-in baggage, but passengers are allowed to carry up to 10 kg of hand luggage.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website , use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.