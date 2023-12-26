               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
COVID-19'S New Hue Spread Doubles Within Fortnight In US


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. COVID-19 subtype JN.1 has more than doubled in the United States in the last two weeks, as Americans have been less active in getting vaccinated, Trend reports, referring to Financial Times (FT).

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that JN.1 caused 44 percent of coronavirus infections in the country.

It should be noted that JN.1 is an Omicron strain subtype.

Experts have documented JN.1 instances in 41 countries, including France, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

