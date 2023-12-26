COVID-19'S New Hue Spread Doubles Within Fortnight In US

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. COVID-19 subtype
JN.1 has more than doubled in the United States in the last two
weeks, as Americans have been less active in getting vaccinated,
Trend reports,
referring to Financial Times (FT).
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
shows that JN.1 caused 44 percent of coronavirus infections in the
country.
It should be noted that JN.1 is an Omicron strain subtype.
Experts have documented JN.1 instances in 41 countries,
including France, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, and
Sweden.
