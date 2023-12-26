Ukrainian Troops Eliminate 1,010 Invaders, Destroy 22 Tanks Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to December 26, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 354,960 Russian invaders, including 1,010 in the last day.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

Also, as of December 26, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5,899 (+22) enemy tanks, 10,956 (+37) armored combat vehicles, 8,366 (+19) artillery systems, 934 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 614 (+1) air defense systems, 329 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 6,458 (+22) unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, 1,618 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 (+1) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 11,109 (+34) trucks and tankers and 1,239 (+5) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian defendersRussian landing ship 'Novocherkassk' in Feodosia port

The data is being updated.

As reported, the Air Force destroyed 13 Shaheds and a large landing ship in the evening.