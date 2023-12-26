Mykolaiv Paratrooper Shoots Down Four Enemy Kamikaze Drones, One UAV With Assault Rifle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A paratrooper from the 79th Air Assault Brigade in Mykolaiv shot down four enemy kamikaze drones and one UAV with a rifle.

This is stated on the brigade's Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

"Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the Donetsk region. One of the skillful soldiers who distinguished himself in heavy defensive battles is Junior Sergeant Dmytro A., who shot down four fpv drones and one Mavic UAV with a Kalashnikov rifle in a few days of being on the position," the statement said.

The brigade notes that it all started when the enemy began attacking the Maroon Berets' positions in Mykolaiv with kamikaze drones. Such a drone, when exploding, if it does not hit the defenders directly, destroys the defensive fortifications of the position. Dmytro determined the fpv drone's flight route, prepared his weapon and waited for the dangerous 'bird' to appear.

When Dmytro heard the sound of an approaching enemy drone, he climbed up on the parapet of the chancel to draw the drone operator's attention to him. And when the UAV launched an attack on the paratrooper, he shot it down with two shots from his assault rifle.

In fact, it was a duel in which only one participant took risks, but he ultimately emerged victorious. Dmytro agrees that he chose a dangerous way to fight the drones, but says he had calculated everything.

"I clearly understood all the risks associated with this fight. If I made a mistake, I had no chance of surviving. But I was confident, because I have always shot well and was well prepared," - explains the shooter.

He says that to increase his chances, he fired from an assault rifle equipped with an optical sight.

After the first successful 'hunt' for a UAV, there were three more - the enemy sent their fpv drones to the position, and the skilled paratrooper shot them down.

Then, it seems, the occupiers got tired of wasting their kamikaze drones and sent a skilled Mavic shooter on a hunt to hit the brave man in another way. However, the result was the same, and Dmytro destroyed the drone.

"I don't force my soldiers to do this, because such actions are very dangerous - kamikaze drones need to be dealt with using electronic warfare. At the same time, I can note the skill of the soldier, who acted courageously and decisively in the situation - as befits a paratrooper," his commander commented on his subordinate's actions.

As reported, during one battle alone, a Mykolaiv paratrooper destroyed eight enemy tanks and armored vehicles using a Javelin ATGM.