Chairman Of Mugham Society Of America Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jeffrey Werbock, Chairman of Mugham Society of America has sent
a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear President Ilham Aliyev,
Congratulations on your birthday and I hope you have many, many
more. We met briefly during your visit to New York City in the
summer of 1997, when you came with your father who spoke at an
event hosted by the Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, where
your father delivered another great speech there. We shook hands as
you both walked by our table to leave the meeting. I was invited to
this event because I am a member of the Jewish diaspora in USA,
married to an Azerbaijani. I met National Leader President Heydar
Aliyev in his office in Baku on May 23, 1997, just a few months
before you and I met in NYC. Your father invited me to his office
to express his thoughts and feelings about the magnificent culture
of Azerbaijan; he had learned that I was in Baku to perform at the
Grand Opening of the newly renovated Opera House, and that I am one
of the few non-Azerbaijanis who has devoted his life to the study
and promotion of Azerbaijan's musical culture. I play kamancha and
tar, beginning in 1973, and during this past 50 years have made
thousands of presentations in the best venues in USA, Canada, UK,
Europe, Israel, and of course, Azerbaijan.
I also wish to take this opportunity to congratulate you on the
restoration of the sovereignty of your country. The day we heard
that Shusha was liberated was one of the happiest days of my life.
I visited that magical city in July of 2022 in pursuit of making
another documentary film about Azerbaijan and its musical culture,
and the people of Azerbaijan who are unique in the world and
deserve to be much better known in the most positive way
possible.
I hope someday we will meet so I can personally congratulate you
on your accomplishments, and also First Lady and First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, to personally thank her for all
the great work she has done to promote and support the traditional
art culture of Azerbaijan. Perhaps she may remember we met in
Washington DC during her visit in 2006, at a small, private
presentation of non-Azerbaijani people like me who adore some
aspect of Azerbaijani culture.
Best regards to you both.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey Werbock
Chairman of Mugham Society of America"
MENAFN26122023000195011045ID1107656779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.