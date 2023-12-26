Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Prospects For Cooperation In Aviation And Innovations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
At the meeting, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the
Republic of Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili, discussed issues
of cooperation in the field of aviation and innovations, Azernews reports.
The information about this was posted by the minister in his
account on social network X.
"We met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Saudi Arabia to our country, Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili, and
discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two
countries in the field of transport, particularly in the field of
aviation and innovation," the minister said.
