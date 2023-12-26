               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CBK: USD Stable At KD 0.307, Euro To KD 0.338


12/26/2023 2:12:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307 compared with Monday's rate, the Euro remained firm trading at KD 0.338, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Tuesday.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) revealed, in its daily bulletin, that the British Pound Sterling was up by 0.17 percent to KD 0.390, while the Swiss Franc stood at KD 0.359 and Japanese yen at KD 0.002. (end)
