Low-Carbon Hydrogen.. Promising Environment-Friendly Energy Resource

KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Low-carbon hydrogen is shaping up to become one of the most promising energy resources that would lead to a better environment and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality set by countries around the world.

Hydrogen, as an element, is a safe and clean source of energy that does not produce pollutants while burned and has several applications including a source of heat for housing or a raw material in the industrial sector, and recently has attracted attention as a future clean energy resource.

There are around 17 methods to produce low-carbon hydrogen, which emits less than 2.4 kilograms of carbon dioxide for every one kilogram of hydrogen.

The most important kinds of low-carbon hydrogen are the ones produced by wind and solar-powered devices known as "green hydrogen" and the other, known as "blue hydrogen", is extracted from natural gas as a byproduct.

On this issue, several experts spoke to KUNA on the validity of the new promising energy resource.

The usage of low-carbon hydrogen is a new venture and Kuwait is keen on capitalizing on such an opportunity, Manager of the Energy Efficiency Technologies Program at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Dr. Fotouh Al-Ragom told KUNA.

Dr. Al-Ragom affirmed that Kuwait had an abundance of renewable natural resources, noting that it could use solar and wind energies to produce green hydrogen not only for national consumption, but also as a material to export to other countries.

She indicated that there were many countries beginning to show increasing interest in such viable energy resource, adding that Kuwait had taken some serious steps to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in the oil and gas sectors, a step necessary for an ambitious plan for total carbon neutrality for all sectors of the state by 2060.

It is very important to focus on decreasing direct and indirect carbon emissions to achieve the aforementioned goal, she affirmed, saying that it could be achieved by decreasing the burning of gas in extraction and production operations as well as bolstering circular economy, a model of production that focuses on sharing, leasing, and reusing energy to lessen carbon emission.

Dr. Al-Ragom also indicated that utilizing solar energy to produce electricity would also contribute to lessening carbon emissions.

She asserted that Kuwait's efforts in this regard were in line with the global pledge for renewable energy sources and efficiency, which increases such energy resources by threefold, a measure that would decrease temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030.

She also mentioned Kuwait's vision to save 15 percent of its need for renewable energy resources by 2030 in line with the global pledge.

Dr. Al-Ragom also revealed that there were various state entities cooperating on this matter.

Also speaking on the matter of low-carbon hydrogen usage, natural gas industries expert at the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) Wael Abdulmotai said that hydrogen use was not a novelty; the resource was used in the past as a raw material in various industries to create products.

The increasing interest in hydrogen nowadays was due to its practical usage in future clean energy production, indicated Abdulmotai, affirming that there were obstacles that needed to be addressed before embarking on a wide-scale usage of hydrogen. (more)

