Activate Interactive And 17 Staff Receive National Awards For COVID-19 Contributions

Activate CEO Mr Joel Chin (first from left) and the team who received the COVID-19 Resilience Medal.

Leading technology consultancy Activate Interactive Pte Ltd and 17 Staff have been honoured with the COVID-19 Resilience Certificate and Medals

SINGAPORE, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Home-grown leading technology consultancy Activate Interactive Pte Ltd (“Activate”) has been honoured with the COVID-19 Resilience Certificate. 17 Activate staff were also presented with COVID-19 Resilience Medals for their invaluable contribution in developing and implementing the Swab Registration System (“SRS”). This certificate was presented to Activate and its team to recognise the pivotal role in overcoming the pandemic challenges by developing the SRS.The outbreak of COVID-19 brought about a pressing need to regularly conduct swab tests for early detection of the virus in individuals to minimise the risk of spread. When Singapore recognised the urgent need for a systematic and efficient method, it turned to Activate to develop SRS.The Activate team then developed SRS using Agile methodology with critical features including registration and attendance taking for clients undergoing swab tests, providing different appointment bookings, and auto-scheduling Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) appointments for company staff to undergo periodic swab tests. SRS also allows the uploading of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) and Antigen Rapid Test (ART) results and sending SMS and email notifications to clients, among other notable features. To date, SRS has supported more than 200 Test Centres island-wide, 25 million appointment bookings, and onboarded more than 50,000 companies.Joel Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Activate, said,“This certificate is a testament to Activate's relentless dedication and unwavering drive. It recognises the collective efforts of every individual within our organisation, acknowledging their steadfast commitment. This recognition fuels our dedication to harness technology in crafting innovative solutions that benefit individuals and contribute to our nation's Smart Nation vision. My heartfelt gratitude extends to our exceptional team for their ceaseless hard work and effort. I also deeply appreciate our partners and clients for their unwavering trust and invaluable support in Activate.”Victor Ang, Head and Vice President (Health & Co-Development), said,“My heartfelt congratulations to our recognised staff and sincere gratitude to the remarkable team who made this recognition possible. I am proud of what we have achieved together. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and hard work.”Activate's repertoire encompasses the successful integration of strategy, top-notch user experience and software engineering methodologies in digital transformation, mobile and web development, artificial intelligence, and interactive experiences, cementing its position as a trusted partner locally and globally.----------------------------------------- END --------------------------------------------*Credit "Activate Interactive Pte Ltd" for image usage.About Activate Interactive Pte LtdFounded in 1997, Activate Interactive Pte Ltd is a leading technology consultant in Singapore that fuses strategy consulting, creativity, and engineering to drive digital innovations.We offer quality, cost-effective and impactful end-to-end application development, including mobile and web applications, cloud technology, UI/UX design and more.We integrate digital technology into all business areas, helping clients remove technology roadblocks and increase their efficiency to better serve and deliver value to their communities, regardless of their business size and type. We aspire to help people live better and healthier with technology by providing holistic solutions to improve population health

