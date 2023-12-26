Nora Fatehi Celebrates ‘Good Vibes’ With Tabu, Farah & Huma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi celebrated Christmas with friends from the industry including names such as Farah Khan, Tabu and Huma Qureshi among others.

Nora took to Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie with Farah Khan, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Sikander Kher and Huma Qureshi.

For the caption, she wrote:“Good vibes last night and a red heart emoji.”

Huma shared the same picture and wrote:“What a sexy Xmas photo... Tabu mera pahela pyaar. Ishaan, Nora and Sikander we a good looking lot peeps.

Huma tagged Farah as the“best host and dost.”

Tabu too posted the image on Instagram and gave a sassy caption. She wrote:“The saviour of the Andheri social life always @farahkhankunder... Clicking the best pictures suitable @ishaankhatter love is @humaqureshi savage Sikander and Nora ka noor.”

On the work front, Nora is gearing up for the release of 'Crakk' starring Vidyut Jammwal. It is slated to release on February 23.

