S.Korea, US Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In US Arms Maintenance

Seoul, Dec 26 (IANS) South Korea and the US have agreed to make efforts to expand the participation of South Korean companies in the maintenance of US military equipment in the Indo-Pacific region, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed such efforts during logistics policy talks in San Diego last Wednesday, attended by Lee Gap-su, head of the Ministry's logistics management bureau, and Christopher J. Lowman, US assistant secretary of defence for sustainment.

During the talks, the two sides shared the need to expand the use of logistics capabilities of US allies in the Indo-Pacific region, citing changes in the security environment, supply chain uncertainties and increasing regional conflicts, the Ministry added.

It said the US military will be able to reduce maintenance time if they receive maintenance in South Korea, noting that it would also minimise gaps in the operation of combined South Korea-US assets, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean defence companies also took part in the talks, including LIG Nex1, Hanwha and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, according to the Ministry.

The talks took place on the sidelines of a maintenance symposium hosted by the Pentagon in San Diego from December 19 to 22.

