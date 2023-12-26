OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Statement of Reaching a Road Map to Support the Peace Path in Yemen

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 25 December 2023



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, regarding reaching a road map to support the peace path in Yemen.

The General Secretariat reiterated the OIC's constant support for Yemen and its people, and its keenness on encouraging the Yemeni parties to engage in constructive dialogue to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, a solution which will put an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people and enable them to direct their efforts and capabilities towards establishing security and stability, and advancing comprehensive and sustainable development to fulfill the aspirations of the Yemeni people.





