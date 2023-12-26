Patricia Campbell Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As A Guest On Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Patricia Campbell, transformational business coach, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Transformational Business and Life Coach Patricia Campbell was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Campbell is an award-winning coach, inspiring speaker, best-selling author, and wildly successful entrepreneur at the forefront of the movement to empower women. From a struggling single teenage mom to a millionaire entrepreneur, her determination has inspired women worldwide. She has studied success principles, personal development and spirituality for over 30 years with world-renowned teachers such as Mary Morrissey, Lisa Nichols, and Dr. Claire Zammit.

Her extraordinary story of transforming her own life is the inspiration behind her bold mission to teach other women it is possible to create lives they absolutely love. Sharing the vast wisdom accumulated over three decades of dedicated study in business success, personal growth and transformation, she now facilitates programs and workshops for women to discover their infinite potential and create prosperous, fulfilling businesses and lives.

“I'm excited about the 'Break Through With Lisa Nichols!' TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show's host.“With every interview, television has helped me touch more people and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

