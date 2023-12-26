Ranbir, Alia Leave For New Year Holiday With Raha

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) As the festive mood sets in for the New Year, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha were spotted at the VIP entrance of the Mumbai airport.

The family arrived at the airport for their morning flight. While Ranbir was dressed in athleisure clothing, Alia was seen more sharply dressed in a white outfit. Raha was spotted sleeping in her mom's arms. Her cute sneakers stole everyone's heart on the Internet.

Netizens commented about Raha's sneakers. One user wrote,“Her little sneakers (heart emoji)”. Another user wrote,“Obsessed with Raha.”

Earlier, Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha's face for the first time at the customary Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family. The moment Raha's pictures and videos dropped on the Internet, they went viral leaving the Netizens in awe.

Raha looks like a mini version of Alia, with pretty blue eyes, and also has strong hints of her grandfather and late actor Rishi Kapoor in her face.

For the Christmas lunch, Raha was dressed up in a white Christmas sweater and a pastel pink coloured tulle skirt. Her outfit was completed with red bellies and white socks.

