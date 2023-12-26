Empowering Conversations: My First Aid Course's Mental Health Training Tackles Holiday Stress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The festive season can trigger underlying mental health illness for those in stress.

My First Aid Course Brisbane highlights festive season as opportunity to assess mental health and consider mental health first aid training.

- Ben Cleaver

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Christmas might be known as the 'season to be jolly' but between family pressures, the cost of living, loneliness, and an increased indulgence in alcohol, it also takes a toll on mental health.

That makes now the time to recognise the signs of mental health issues and arm yourself with the tools to have a conversation with someone you're concerned about, according to a leading Australian provider of first aid and CPR training.

'My First Aid Course' General Manager Ben Cleaver explained the Christmas and New Year's period came with increased financial and emotional expectations, with recent research by the Salvation Army indicating a quarter of Australians were worried and stressed about their mental health this festive season.

“Despite the picture-perfect images presented in the movies, the reality is Christmas and New Years can be tough for many,” Mr Cleaver said.

“Sadly, the combination of financial and emotional pressures has the potential to trigger existing and unexpected mental health problems.”

Research published by The Salvation Army reveals 8.9 million Australians (34.3 per cent) are feeling more stressed this Christmas than last year, and 6.4 million Australians (24.7 per cent) are worried and stressed about their mental health.

“Couple finance stress with social pressures and the increased alcohol consumption or substance use that often occurs over the festive season, and you have a perfect storm when it comes to mental health,” Mr Cleaver noted.

“It begs the question would you know how to recognise a mental health problem in someone you know or love, and more importantly, would you know how to respond?”

These two questions underpin My First Aid Course's dedicated mental health first aid training , which is designed to give people the tools they need to recognise signs of a mental health problem and respond with confidence.

“The reality is the right conversation at the right time could well save a life, but many of us simply don't know how to start that conversation,” Mr Cleaver said.

Created in consultation with both mental health professionals and those with lived experience, the courses teach participants about the different types of mental illness, while providing the resources and skills they need to respond.

Each course commences with an overview of mental illness, looking at risk factors, prevalence and impact and then drills down into the specific types of mental illness.

Ultimately, they allow participants to improve their knowledge of mental health and the treatments available while empowering them with improved confidence when dealing with mental health situations.

Importantly, the five-step action at the centre of the training teaches participants how to approach someone they are concerned about and initiate a conversation.

“Anyone can have a conversation that may save a life,” Mr Cleaver said.

“Everyone should know how.”

For more information on the range of courses available and how to enrol, interested individuals are encouraged to visit My First Aid Course's website .

General Manager

My First Aid Course Pty Ltd

+61 7 3872 6777

email us here