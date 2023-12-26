Big B Reflects On Trendsetting Hairstyles, Fondly Recalls School Days ‘Crew Cut’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Taking a trip down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about his school days, and shared how they had to sport trimmed hairstyle.

The 81-year-old actor was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and social activist Teji Bachchan. He did his secondary education in Prayagraj and Nainital.

The cine icon, who is currently hosting the knowledge based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' welcomed Indian cricket sensations Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat.

For Rs 1000, the cricketers were asked an image based question:“With which professional would you most commonly associate these instruments?”

The options were- Gardener, Hairdresser, Plumber, and Baker. The correct answer was hairdresser.

The 'Don' actor said:“These days, there are different kinds of hairstyles have become popular. You (Ishan) are sporting one too. Please turn your head.”

Ishan laughs and says:“What, sir?”

Big B asks him to turn his head. The 25-year-old cricketer turned his head, and flaunted his unique hairstyle, leaving the audience in splits.

Amitabh then said:“I find it surprising how you do it. Some have blue streaks. Hardik Pandya does it too.”

Ishan said:“Sir, we can't do it like Hardik.”

The 'Brahmastra' star said:“No, l've seen some people with a line. It's cut here. It's closely trimmed. So, it reminds me of school when we had to sport trimmed hair.”

He went on to say,“Once in a month, at school, the barber would come and if there are 200 kids, he would cut everyone's hair in an hour or two. And that reminds me, back then, I don't know if it still exists. There would be a machine. He would clear the head. The hair would be so short. It used to be called crew cut or something like that.”

Ishan replied to the actor and said:“Military cut.”

Big B added:“It's a style now. Isn't it?”, to which Ishan nodded his head in affirmation.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

