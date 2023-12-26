(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Founded in 2020, Eguma Pet Ecology Company leads in contemporary pet care with the Eguma-CP1 All-In-One enclosure, featuring UVB Light, Airflow, Warmth Care, Cool Night and Gradient Daylight functions. Their commitment extends to wireless-powering, durable SP-board material, redefining pet living for a joyful, stress-free ownership experience.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2023) - Founded in 2020, Eguma Pet Ecology Company has swiftly emerged as a leading force in the pet care industry. Rooted in a profound understanding of the market, Eguma aims to provide pet owners with modern, convenient, and comfortable pet care equipment and accessories. Beyond just products, Eguma envisions a redefinition of the entire pet lifestyle, aspiring to create spaces that simulate natural environments for urban pets.







Eguma Unveils Revolutionary Pet Care Innovation with the Launch of Its Advanced eguma-CP1 Enclosure

Eguma is committed to modernizing pet enclosures, seeking a balance between comprehensive functionality, easy installation, and scenic appeal. Their ultimate goal is to develop enclosures that mimic the changing climates throughout the year, even facilitating winterization for pets within, providing urban pets with the most authentic natural experience.

Eguma's products are suitable for reptiles, small mammals, insects, small pets, offspring, or pets requiring special care. Each design is crafted to provide the best care for pets, ensuring that owners can effortlessly enjoy the pleasures of pet ownership - be it shared moments, warm companionship, or quiet bonding.

The Eguma team firmly believes that every pet deserves the best treatment. After two years of dedicated research and development, they proudly introduce the first multi-functional enclosure - the Eguma-CP1 All-In-One enclosure. This launch signifies a fresh definition of the pet lifestyle, with Eguma-CP1 six pet care functions: Cool Night, Warmth Care, UVB Light, LED Light, Gradient Daylight, and Airflow, all meticulously designed to offer comprehensive care.

Key Features:



UVB Light Function: Provides pets with essential growth light in the 280~310nm range, stimulating D3 production and enhancing calcium absorption.

Airflow Function: Delivers a refreshing breeze, allowing pets to experience the natural flow of air.

Warmth Care Function: Designed with bottom heating, creating a warm environment to protect pets from cold and enhance vitality.

Cool Night Function: Automatically lowers the temperature at night, simulating outdoor temperature changes, creating a comfortable environment for pets. Gradient Daylight Function: Mirrors the natural sunrise and sunset within the enclosure, with LED lights gradually changing, providing an evolving natural light experience.

The enclosure also features wireless-powering, specifically designed for enthusiasts keeping multiple pets, eliminating the hassle of wires and ensuring a more convenient and comfortable pet-owning experience. The specially designed SP-board material prevents scratches and withstands falls, surpassing traditional glass and acrylic products, leaving no marks from pet claws or spikes. Emphasizing environmental responsibility, Eguma's full-power operation consumes ≤27W, a 60% power saving compared to similar products.

Eguma advocates for pet owners to provide the best care for their pets, making pet ownership a joyful and stress-free experience. Eguma is not just a brand; it signifies a pinnacle innovation in pet living. Through this coverage, they hope to propel the Eguma brand into a broader online space, ensuring that anyone searching for pet care products discovers Eguma and experiences the innovation and care they offer.

