(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda to Begin Sales of New WR-V SUV in Japan - "Freestyle" SUV that accommodates diverse lifestyles and customer needs -

TOKYO, Dec 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of a new SUV, the WR-V*1, on March 22, 2024.







The WR-V features dynamic design and performance that will enable any driver to enjoy driving with peace of mind and a sense of trust, as well as the top-level*2 cargo space in its class.

WR-V product site: (Japanese)

(1) The vehicle name, WR-V, is an acronym that stands for“Winsome Runabout Vehicle.” The word“winsome” means“delightful” and“cheerful,” and the name represents Honda's desire to create a vehicle people can use to enjoy their everyday lives with energy and enthusiasm.

(2) In the“compact SUV” class. Honda research as of December 2023.



Sales plan (in Japan, monthly):

3,000 units

For more information, visit

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive