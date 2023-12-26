(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda to Begin Sales of New WR-V SUV in Japan - "Freestyle" SUV that accommodates diverse lifestyles and customer needs -
TOKYO, Dec 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin sales in Japan of a new SUV, the WR-V*1, on March 22, 2024.
The WR-V features dynamic design and performance that will enable any driver to enjoy driving with peace of mind and a sense of trust, as well as the top-level*2 cargo space in its class.
WR-V product site: (Japanese)
(1) The vehicle name, WR-V, is an acronym that stands for“Winsome Runabout Vehicle.” The word“winsome” means“delightful” and“cheerful,” and the name represents Honda's desire to create a vehicle people can use to enjoy their everyday lives with energy and enthusiasm.
(2) In the“compact SUV” class. Honda research as of December 2023.
Sales plan (in Japan, monthly):
3,000 units
For more information, visit
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
MENAFN26122023003415003250ID1107656599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.