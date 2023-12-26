(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) --



1995 -- A British media and marketing foundation selected Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Alآ­Sabah as the charitable personality of the year.

2005 -- Speakers of Arab parliaments named Mohammad Al-Saqer, chairman of Kuwait National Assembly's Foreign Relations Committee, as President of the Cairo-based Arab Parliament for a five-year term.

2010 -- Kuwait Municipal Council named South Sabahiya as Sereef and West Abu Fatira as Dana and Ardhiya as Istiqlal. It also named South Farwaniya (Dhajeej) as Tahrir and called northwest Doha as Akkaz. The new names were in line with instructions of the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2019 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced that the nanotechnology program of the institute's Energy and Building Research Center had acquired a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an invention Element Magnesium (Mg) and Nickel (Ni). (end)

