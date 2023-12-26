Solana And Bitcoin Failing To Storm Milestone

Market picture

Crypto market capitalisation was climbing to $1.67 trillion on Friday morning – a new high since May 2022. However, very quickly, the market was hit by another wave of profit-taking, which has become commonplace over the past fortnight.

Bitcoin is once again pulling back down after touching the $44 level, having retreated to $43 by the start of active trading in Europe. Horizontal resistance has been effectively holding back the bulls for the past three weeks. On the other hand, the price dips are getting shallower, keeping the longer-term bullish trend in place.

Solana lost over 6% in a couple of hours, correcting after a failed assault on the $100 mark. But even with the pullback to $94, this altcoin is adding 8% in 24 hours and over 70% in 30 days. Its capitalisation is now only 8% below BNB, which is ranked #4 on CoinMarketCap.

The temporary nature of the BTC and SOL pullback is indirectly indicated by the positive dynamics of ETH, whose growth has accelerated in the last few hours and brought the price to $2300.