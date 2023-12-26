The Pound Is Rising As Traders Only Focus On The Positive

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Fresh data from the UK painted a mixed economic picture, but the market, in line with the trends of recent days, paid attention only to the positive data.
MENAFN26122023000156011031ID1107656587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.