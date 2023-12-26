The Pound Is Rising As Traders Only Focus On The Positive

Fresh data from the UK painted a mixed economic picture, but the market, in line with the trends of recent days, paid attention only to the positive data.

The bright side was a 1.3% increase in retail sales for November instead of the expected 0.4%. This jump took the index into positive territory versus last year with a minimal +0.1% y/y. Sales excluding fuel are up 0.3% y/y. The pound rose a quarter of a cent to 1.2710, bouncing back from better-than-expected statistics. That's the end of the positive news.

The nominal retail sales index has been stagnating for the last fifteen months, which does not allow us to talk about a recovery in demand but only about its retention. The deviation from the long-term trend is comparable to the prolonged stagnation following the global financial crisis.

According to the final estimate, UK GDP lost 0.1% in the third quarter and is only 0.3% higher

year-over-year

(0.6% was expected). The economy contracted due to a decline in personal consumption (-0.4% QoQ). However, the deep balance of payments deficit played a role in the negative revision.