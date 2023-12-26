The Swiss Franc's Uncomfortable Altitude

The Swiss franc hit nearly nine-year highs against the dollar on Friday, adding over 6.2% YTD and 8% YTD. If we exclude the period of abnormal volatility on 15 January 2015, EURCHF rewrote historic lows, falling just a couple of pips short of 0.9400.

The Swiss franc has been the strongest performer since the start of the year, with the most pronounced acceleration in recent months. The falling US and eurozone government bond yields are on the side of the franc. From its peak in early October, the spread between US and Swiss 10-yr yields fell by 0.6 percentage points to 3.17%, and between the Eurozone and Switzerland by 0.53 points to 1.2. The pronounced decline in US and European yields increased the relative attractiveness of investments in Swiss debt instruments.

The narrowing of yield spreads is explained by the fact that the small mountainous country is not expected to cut rates as aggressively as the Fed or ECB.