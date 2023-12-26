The Swiss Franc's Uncomfortable Altitude

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Swiss franc hit nearly nine-year highs against the dollar on Friday, adding over 6.2% YTD and 8% YTD. If we exclude the period of abnormal volatility on 15 January 2015, EURCHF rewrote historic lows, falling just a couple of pips short of 0.9400.
