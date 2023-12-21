               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dow, Nasdaq 100 And Nikkei 225 Steady After Wednesday's Losses


12/26/2023 1:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) 00 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday's Losses

​Nasdaq 100 steadies after drop

​This index also suffered a drop, though it only took the price back to the levels seen earlier in the week.​This week has seen the index hit a fresh record high, and despite yesterday's brief volatility momentum still leans towards the upside.

​A close below trendline support from the October lows could spark more selling and see the price head back toward the 16,000 area, where the price consolidated in November.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

​Nikkei 225 stuck below 33,500

​Sellers have held back the price from making further headway above 33,500 this week.​For the moment, the price has yet to retest the 50-day SMA or rising trendline support from the December low. A close back above 33,500 means another test of the 33,900/34,000 zone could be in play.

​A close back below 32,750 would be needed to put further bearish pressure on the index.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

