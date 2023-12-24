               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar On Thin Ice, Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD For Final Days Of 2023


12/26/2023 1:09:45 AM

US Dollar On Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023

GBP/USD inched up heading into the weekend but hit a roadblock at cluster resistance stretching from 1.2727 to1.2769, where a crucial Fibonacci level converges with a downtrend line extended from the 2023 peak. Reinforcing bullish momentum requires clearing this technical hurdle; with a successful breakout likely paving the way for a move towards 1.2800, followed by 1.3000.

On the other hand, if sellers stage a comeback and initiate a bearish reversal, trendline support is located around the 1.2600 area. This dynamic floor may offer stability during a pullback, but a push below it could usher in a retest of the 200-day simple moving average hovering slightly above the 1.2500 handle. Further weakness could redirect attention to 1.2455.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

