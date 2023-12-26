(MENAFN- DailyFX) 2023 - Discipline is Paramount in Rapidly Changing Markets Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

English 日本語 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines Dec 26, 2023 Top Lesson of 2023 - Discipline is Paramount in Rapidly Changing Markets Dec 25, 2023 Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally Dec 24, 2023 US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023 Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines Dec 23, 2023 Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity Dec 22, 2023 British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls Dec 22, 2023 USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86. Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines Dec 25, 2023 Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally Dec 24, 2023 US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023 Dec 23, 2023 Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook Dec 23, 2023 Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines Dec 25, 2023 Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally Dec 23, 2023 Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook Dec 22, 2023 US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold? Dec 22, 2023 US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines Dec 26, 2023 Top Lesson of 2023 - Discipline is Paramount in Rapidly Changing Markets Dec 24, 2023 US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023 Dec 23, 2023 Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook Dec 22, 2023 US Dollar in Freefall Heading into 2024. What Now for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold?

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines Dec 21, 2023 Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes a Fresh Multi-Month High, Solana (SOL) Continues to Outperform Dec 11, 2023 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Eyes on $40k Support as ARK Sell More Coinbase (COIN) Shares Dec 6, 2023 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: On the Way to $50K or Retracement First? Dec 4, 2023 Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Surge to Fresh 18-Month Highs

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance NEW Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN26122023000076011015ID1107656577