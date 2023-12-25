               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD And EUR/USD Rally


12/26/2023 1:09:45 AM

head: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally

US equity markets continue to ride the risk-on move and ended Friday a fraction below recent multi-year highs. Sentiment remains positive in the equity space and a fresh push higher by arrange of indices is seen when trading return at the start of January.

Chart of the Week – 2-Year Gilt Yields – Good News for UK Mortgages

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c December 25th

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushing Higher Despite Growing Rate Cut Calls

Global government bond yields are competing in a race to the bottom as central bankers prime the markets for a series of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Face a Slow Week in the Absence of Data and Thin Liquidity

EUR/USD breached the psychological 1.1000 level before the weekend, but thoughts of further gains may not materialize until the New Year is in swing.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Propelled by Softer US Inflation Outlook

Gold prices extend their upside rally ahead of the last trading week of 2023 which isn't expected to provide too much in terms of volatility. XAU/USD looks to hold above $2050.

US Dollar on Thin Ice, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD for Final Days of 2023

This article zooms in on the technical outlook for EUR /USD, USD/JPY , and GBP/USD , analyzing essential price thresholds to monitor in the final trading sessions of 2023.

