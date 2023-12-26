(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Culture & Lifestyle Updated: December 23, 2023 How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

We are close to the Christmas party and, if you are already selecting the best hot chocolate recipes, you cannot miss these recommendations

By TCRN STAFF December 24, 2023

We are very close to celebrating Christmas, so here we show you a hot chocolate recipe with its original touch and a wonderful aroma of orange and cloves.

1 liter of whole milk

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup cocoa powder (diluted in 1/2 cup hot water)

150 grams of cocoa paste (cocoa liquor / 100% cocoa chocolate)

Peel of 1 orange (optional, but highly recommended)

8 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

In a pot over medium heat, bring whole milk to a boil along with the condensed milk, orange peel, cloves, cinnamon stick and vanilla essence. Once it comes to a boil, lower the heat and add the cocoa powder diluted with water and the grated chocolate. Stir until it reaches consistency and serve.

Tip: use 1 tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in water if you want thicker chocolate.

