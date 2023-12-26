More Than 2,100 Children Study At School In Subway Station In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the number of children studying offline in a subway station has increased to more than 2,100 since the beginning of the school year.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, Ukrinform reported.

"I am very proud that we have implemented a project in Kharkiv that is unique for the whole world. We have received a lot of good feedback from students, their parents, and teachers, because in fact, everyone really missed school," said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, at the beginning of the school year, 890 students were enrolled in the subway school, and now their number has grown to 2,108.

Terekhov noted that all the possibilities of the subway school to increase the number of classes have already been exhausted, so a new underground school is being built in the city. He expressed hope that this school will be able to start working in March.

The mayor reminded that a subway kindergarten will start operating in Kharkiv in January.

As reported, three districts of the Kharkiv region are preparing for mixed education of schoolchildren from September 1, 2024. There are already 19 projects of safe educational spaces for the next year. In addition to the Kharkiv district, the Krasnohrad and Lozova districts are a priority.