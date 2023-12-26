General Staff Denies Information About 108 Soldiers Killed In Avdiivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information spread on social media about 108 dead in one of the brigades in the Avdiivka direction on Christmas Eve is fake.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

"The information in social networks about the alleged 108 deaths in one of the brigades in the Avdiivka direction on Christmas Eve is fake," the statement said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy loses up to 400 troops daily near

The General Staff also called for information hygiene and to verify information before publishing it.

Earlier, information about the alleged deaths of 108 Ukrainian servicemen in the Avdiivka direction on Christmas Eve was spread on social media.