Kyrgyzstan Set To Expand Renewable Energy Capacities By 2026


12/26/2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. Kyrgyzstan plans to put into operation 17 hydroelectric power stations (HPS) by 2026, the Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said during a press conference evaluating the outcomes of the year 2023, Trend reports

"The Kyrgyz government intends to commission at least 50 MW of new capacity in 2024 and 62 MW in 2026, including both big and minor hydroelectric power facilities. In total, 17 hydroelectric power plants will be operational," he said.

He also highlighted plans to introduce an additional capacity of 6,450 MW of solar and wind power stations between 2024 and 2026. Approximately 13 stations are expected to become operational during this period.

Amangeldiev emphasized that, in recent years, the ministry has made pivotal decisions to increase electricity generation.

"We've launched the first major project to construct a 300 MW solar power station. This initiative paves the way for other significant similar projects," the minister noted.

He underscored the significance of developing the energy sector, noting its integral link with industrial growth. All state banks and development funds in the country have been tasked with giving special attention to the industrial sector as a priority.

