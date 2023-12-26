European Commission Airs EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity Forum Schedule (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Global
Gateway Investors Forum on Sustainable Transport Connectivity
between Europe and Central Asia will take place on January 29-30,
2024, Peter Stano, the European Commission's Lead Spokesperson for
Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Trend .
"The diversification of trade routes has been on the table for
quite some time," he said.
According to Peter Stano, following the war in Ukraine, there is
an increased urgency to identify alternative, reliable and
efficient trade routes between Europe and Asia that do not pass
through Russia.
"The EU wants to be a reliable and predictable partner in a
rapidly changing world," he said.
As Peter Stano noted, the importance of transport connectivity
was discussed during the EU-Central Asia Ministerial, which took
place on 23 October 2023 in Luxembourg.
"We hosted a very successful connectivity conference in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan, last year, and the Global Gateway Forum from
October 25-26 in Brussels underscores our strong commitment to
strengthening our engagement on transport connectivity. This Forum
will be followed by an Investors' Forum on the 29th and 30th of
January 2024, which should result in operational measures for the
execution of the Study (on sustainable transport corridors
connecting the enlarged Trans-European Transport Network and the
five Central Asian nations)," he noted.
The European Commission's Lead Spokesperson pointed out that
ahead of the Investors' Forum, the EU is planning the first steps
towards the implementation of the soft measures included in the
study.
"Before the end of the year, we will adopt a Prosperity Program,
which will contribute to improving cross-border coordination and
interoperability across Central Asian countries to foster business
connectivity along the strategic Trans-Caspian corridor," Peter
Stano said.
Meanwhile, the Global Gateway Transport Investors Forum takes
forward the conclusions of the EU-commissioned Study on Sustainable
Transport Corridors between the EU and Central Asia, and aims to
translate the political commitments of the EU and the five
countries in Central Asia to enhance and reinforce connectivity
into tangible operational deliverables.
