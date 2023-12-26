Uzbekistan Increasing Gas Supplies To China After Prolonged Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan supplied $54.58 million worth of gas to China in November of 2023, Trend reports.

As per data by General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), the recorded number reflects a 29 percent increase compared to October of 2023 ($38.75 million).

Cumulative gas exports from Uzbekistan to China amounted to $509.03 million from January through November of 2023.

Turkmenistan continues to hold the leadership in gas supplies to China, having supplied $8.82 billion worth of natural gas in 11 months.

Next comes Russia, having almost doubled its natural gas exports to $5.88 billion.

China is one of the top gas markets for Uzbekistan's supplies. Meanwhile, the gas exports from the Central Asian country have been falling, including a full stop of supplies from January through March 2023.

Uzbekistan has resumed the export of gas to China in April 2023. The value of gas supplied to China for that month amounted to $40.47 million.

Moreover, in 2022, the Uzbek Uztransgaz JSC reported the possibility of completely abandoning gas exports in 2025-2026 due to the growth of its consumption in the local market.