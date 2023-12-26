EU Notes Hefty Growth In Trade Turnover With Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 26. The trade exchange between Turkmenistan and EU member states reached a total of more than 1.5 billion euros from January through October 2023, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend .

During the reporting period, the trade volume between Turkmenistan and EU countries surged by 84 percent in contrast to the initial ten months of the prior year (816.85 million euros).

Turkmenistan's exports to the EU reached nearly 962.4 million euros from January through October 2023, reflecting a 2.9-fold increase compared to the corresponding months of 2022 when it was 323.11 million euros.

At the same time, Turkmenistan increased its imports from EU countries by 10 percent in the initial ten months of this year in contrast to the period of January through October 2022 (493.74 million euros), reaching a total of 543.3 million euros.

Turkmenistan's economic turnover with EU countries totaled 1 billion euros last year, 25.9 percent less than in 2021, when it was 1.35 billion euros.