Separatists, Armenian Rule Fooled Karabakh's Armenians For Decades - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The expert platform Baku Network has aired the latest episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

Azerbaijani member of Milli Majlis (parliament) Elnur Allahverdiyev was the guest of the program.

Allahverdiyev stated that for decades, Armenian citizens of Karabakh had been duped by separatists and the Armenian government.

"They forced people to accept lies. The Armenians who live in Karabakh don't understand why they left. The entire globe is aware that we are prepared to welcome them. The Armenian government wants to use the former residents solely for the purpose of receiving a monthly remuneration," Allahverdiyev stated.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government, according to the MP, require subsidies as soon as feasible.

"They need to get subsidies from whoever they can get and as much as they can, for they can no longer get subsidies solely from the West and by cutting political ties with Russia or vice versa," he went on to say.

According to the MP, the West does not desire peace in the South Caucasus and does not support the "3+3" model (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Türkiye and Russia).

"They are currently drowning in their disarray and require new instability in other nations so that their internal difficulties do not prevent them from remaining in power," he added.

Trend presents the full issue of the program:

