Air India Express Announces Exciting Sale On Domestic And International Flights

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22-December-2023, Bengaluru: Spreading holiday joy, Air India Express announced a bumper sale on its domestic and international flights. Bookings made until December 25, 2023, for travel from January 8, 2024, to April 12, 2024, will enjoy fabulous deals. Domestic sector fares start at â‚11799, covering routes like Delhi - Jaipur, along with discounted fares on popular routes such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Bagdogra-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Goa, and more, including key international sectors.



Logged-in members get an extra treat with complimentary Xpress Ahead Services on the airline\'s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress. Tata NeuPass Rewards Program members can earn up to 8% NeuCoins, enjoying additional benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, cancellation fee waivers and more.



Special fares are also available for students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of armed forces on airindiaexpress. Air India Express continues to enhance the guest experience with the introduction of Vista VIP, a business class-like product featuring spacious seats, extra legroom, increased baggage allowance, hot meals, and priority services on select Boeing 737-8 aircraft.



With over 300 daily flights to 31 domestic and 14 international destinations, Air India Express operates a fleet of 59 aircraft, including 31 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. The recently unveiled refreshed brand identity emphasises a commitment to personalised experiences, inviting travellers to \'Fly as You Are\' with Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seating, AirFlix in-flight entertainment, and exclusive loyalty benefits. This refreshed identity aligns with the airline\'s vision to inspire new possibilities and foster meaningful connections with the warmth of Indian hospitality.





About Air India Express



Air India Express, is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, operating over 300 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 59 aircraft, comprising 31 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s. Air India Express invites guests with the proposition to \'Fly As You Are\', using thoughtfully considered technology to enable flyers to personalise and take charge of their travel experience. The airline offers Gourmair hot meals, comfortable seats, pioneering in-flight experience hub AirFlix, and a host of exclusive loyalty benefits with a sense of unique Indian warmth, on its award-winning digital experience on its mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.â€ ̄â€ ̄

