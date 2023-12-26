Binge On Baked Rings In The Holidays With Irresistible Christmas And New Year Special Products

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Binge on Baked (BoB), an up-surging name in the snack industry, is thrilled to launch its exclusive Christmas and New Year Special products, elevating the joy of the festive season. The delectable range includes a Christmas cake, gingerbread cookies, Santa cookies, hot chocolate miniature cups, and special DIY cookies for kids.



The key attraction of the collection is the Christmas cake, a decadent creation loaded with a medley of premium dry fruits and a hint of spices that have been meticulously soaked in rum for six months. Priced at Rs 450, this delicacy is set to be the centrepiece of every celebration. Accompanying it are the charming gingerbread cookies at Rs 150 and the delightful Santa cookies priced at Rs 180, adding a touch of sweetness to holiday festivities.



BOB introduces the Hot Chocolate Miniature Cup at Rs 150 for those seeking a warm and comforting indulgence. This ready-to-drink product simplifies the process â€“ just place the cup in boiling milk, and voila! A heavenly cup of hot chocolate is ready to be savoured, serving up to three cups. Additionally, BOB has curated special DIY cookies for kids, featuring Christmas-themed treats with sprinkles and white and red colour cream cones for decorating, available at an enticing price of Rs 150.



Riddhi Bhagat, Founder of BOB, expressed her excitement, saying, \"The launch of our Christmas and New Year Special Products is a testament to BoB\'s dedication to crafting premium snacks that resonate with the diverse tastes of our customers. We believe in merging tradition with innovation, and these products are a delightful blend of classic recipes and modern flavours, creating an unforgettable experience for the festive season.\"



Customers can easily avail of these exclusive products through BOB\'s user-friendly social media pages or by visiting their on-location store. With a commitment to providing a seamless online shopping experience and the option to explore products in person, BOB aims to make the festive gifting and snacking experience accessible and enjoyable for all.



With a rich legacy spanning over 225 years and led by the eighth generation of Bhagat Halwai, BOB remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize India\'s food and snacks sector. The brand\'s diverse product portfolio showcases a commitment to quality and purity, ensuring every bite tells a story of culinary excellence.

