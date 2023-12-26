Israeli Airstrikes Claim 5 Palestinian Lives Western Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 26 (Petra) -- Five Palestinians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a residential house on Al-Madrasa Street in the Al-Amal neighborhood, situated to the west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, successfully carried out the evacuation of 21 wounded individuals from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, as well as 13 wounded and displaced individuals from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.Additionally, the PRCS facilitated the safe evacuation of numerous crews and volunteers from the northern Gaza Strip after they were forced to leave the ambulance center in Jabalia by Israeli occupation forces. Subsequently, these forces conducted a raid on the building, destroying the ambulances housed within it.