QSE Index Rises 0.50%


12/26/2023 1:03:07 AM

Doha, Qatar: The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) ended yesterday's trading higher by 52.40 points, or 0.50 percent, to reach the level of 10,452.17 points.

During today's session, 189,483,417 shares were traded, with a value of QR 625,697,733.743, as a result of implementing 16,703 transactions in all sectors.

The shares of 32 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 13 other companies fell, and 4 companies maintained their previous closing prices.

