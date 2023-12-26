Expectations Of Inflation Returning To Normal Levels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Economists believe that inflation around the globe will slow down faster than expected, bringing inflation back to normal levels for the first time in three years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said in an article that the“core inflation, which excludes food and energy, in the group of economies that experienced the post-Covid inflation surge the US, and Europe ran at a 2.2% annualised pace over the three months ended November.” In this context, senior adviser at Oxford Economics Michael Saunders expects inflation to reach 1.3% in the fourth quarter of next year in the euro area, and 2.7% in the UK, while the newspaper noted that the US inflation will fall to 2.2% as measured by the Fed Res preferred personal-consumption-expenditures price index.