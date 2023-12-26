QU Holds Event To Deliver ISO Accreditation Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Chief Strategy and Development Office at Qatar University (QU) organised a ceremony to deliver ISO accreditation certificates to newly accredited units and reaccredited units.

The Office of Strategy and Development at QU recognised the unit employees for their efforts in implementing ISO standards and fostering continuous improvement.

President of QU Dr. Omar Al Ansari, along with vice-presidents and directors honoured university units, as well as university staff.

Dr. Al Ansari honoured directors of accredited and re-accredited units in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 18925-1:2017, ISO 41001:2018, and ISO 14001:2015 standards, namely the KINDI Center for Computing Research, Information Technology Services Department, Research Support Department (Grants and Contracts), Social and Economic Survey Research Institute (SESRI), and Facilities and General Services Department.

Dr. Khalid Al Khanji, Chief Strategy and Development Officer, expressed gratitude for everyone's tremendous efforts, stating,“I extend my thanks and appreciation to everyone for their tremendous efforts in striving for continuous improvement at QU. I commend all that you have contributed during the course of your work towards achieving institutional excellence and aspiring for the highest quality standards. The university highly values all the efforts exerted by leaders, employees, and staff alike, whether in different departments, centres, or offices at QU.”

Dr. Al Khanji added,“I am delighted to extend congratulations to the KINDI Center for Computing Research led by Dr. Abdulaziz Khalid Al Ali, the Research Support Department (Grants and Contracts) led by Dr. Saeed Hashem Al Meer, and SESRI led by Prof. Kaltham Ali Al Ghanim for their reaccreditation in the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, as well as the Information Technology Services Department under Reem Al Ansari for getting re-accredited in ISO 27001:2013 certification, specialising in Information Security Management. Additionally, I would like to congratulate the Facilities and General Services Department under Engineer Mai Fetais for receiving ISO 41001:2018 Facility Management and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management certifications. Furthermore, for the Facilities Call Center's reaccreditation in the ISO 18295-1:2017 standard for Customer Contact Center Management System.”

Dr. Al Khanji also announced that Engineer Mai Fetais had led Qatar University's accreditation for the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System standard.

Dr. Saeed Al Meer, Director of Research Support Department (Grants and Contracts), expressed immense gratitude to QU's administration, stating,“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to QU's administration for their continuous support. I also extend my thanks to Prof. Mariam Al Maadeed, Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, for her consistent support of our department.”

Dr. Al Meer emphasised that the ISO accreditation is instrumental in enabling them to enhance their work and deliver research services, making research a fundamental pillar for QU's progress and advancement. He highlighted the growing interest of QU students in the field of research.

Engineer Mai Hamad Fetais, Director of Facilities and General Services Department, stated,“I express profound gratitude to the Strategy and Development Office for organising this ceremony and acknowledging the efforts to enhance the performance of university departments. Today, as the Facilities and General Services Department, we celebrate a significant and remarkable achievement: obtaining five different ISO accreditations. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and excellence exhibited by the team.”