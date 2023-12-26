Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Romanian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu, on bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the message during a meeting with Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Romania in Qatar H E Gabriel Grecu yesterday.