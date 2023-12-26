Al Khor Cultural Center Opens Ceramic Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Khor Cultural Center of the Ministry of Culture yesterday inaugurated Al Khor ceramic exhibition at Al Khor park hall - museum building.

The exhibition showcases the results of the artistic workshops held by the centre during 2023.

Running until December 27, the exhibition features a wide range of ceramic artworks which are considered a gateway to the history and heritage of Qatar.

The exhibition aims to encourage and nurture artistic talents, in addition to receiving further participation of the community and introducing the culture and heritage of the Qatari community to visitors.

Director of Al Khor Cultural Center, Mariam Ali Al Mohannadi said the exhibition is curated by the Ministry of Culture and exhibits all workshops that have been held during 2023, showcasing Qatari identity and heritage and embodying the community's culture derived from the past.



Fifth batch of wounded Palestinians from Gaza Strip arrives in Doha for treatment

Pavilion of Eritrea opened at International Zone at Expo 2023 Doha Study reveals positive public attitudes towards depression

Read Also

The centre is committed to refining a variety of new skills through holding a range of activities, in addition to making environment conducive to ceramic artworks through a myriad of distinguished events, as well as making the optimal environment conducive to the ceramic experiences through holding diverse workshops, Al Mohannadi outlined.