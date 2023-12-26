Response Plus Medical provides comprehensive Medical Coverage for MOTN Festival in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Response Plus Medical (RPM) – part of Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM)- continues to provide comprehensive medical coverage for the Mother of the Nation Festival, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi until December 31.



For the third consecutive year, Response Plus Medical was appointed to manage medical services at various festival sites. The medical team included 11 well-trained EMTs, nurses, and paramedics, in addition to 3 onsite ALS ambulances. The medical coverage of the festival also extended to the Al Dhafra and Al Ain cities, where 7 EMTs and one onsite ambulance were arranged in each location.



It is worth mentioning that during the last five years, RPM has become a partner of choice for reliable and high-standard medical emergency services, covering mega sports and entertainment events in the UAE and the region.





