Five Held For Consuming Liquor In Govt School In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) After the 'liquor party' at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), teachers of a governmnet school in Banka district were allegedly found involved in a similar party inside the school premises on Monday evening.

When the excise department learnt about the incident, they raided the school located at Chilkawar village under Rajaun block and arrested five persons including two teachers and a midday meal vender.

“We have learnt that a liquor and mutton party was underway in the government primary school in Chilkawar village. Accordingly, we conducted raids and arrested the five persons. They were having a liquor party in the kitchen of the school,” said Mukesh Kumar Das, Sub-inspector of Banka.

The alleged two teachers have been identified as Bajrangi Das, and Amresh Kumar -- both teachers of primary school in Chilkawar village. Besides them, other accused have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar, MDM vender, Kumar Gaurav, a plumber, and Pradeep Kumar.

“We have arrested the accused under the liquor prohibition Act. Legal process is underway,” Das added.

