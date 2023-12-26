APAC Is Dominating the Barrier Films Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The value of the global barrier films market stood at USD 33.9 billion in 2023, and this number is projected to reach USD 50.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the projection period.



This growth of the market can be credited to the growing demand for packed food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other customer goods, which require protection from oxygen, moisture, and other ecological forces. Basically, busy lifestyles and increasing per-capita income are driving the need for packed food & beverages, which should adhere to stringent quality, freshness, and shelf-life standards.



In 2023, on the basis of material, polyester, or PET, is the largest category, and the category is also projected to observe a CAGR of 6.0%. the major factor for the development of this category is the fast surge in the need for fence films made of polyester from the food & beverage sector.



Organic coatings are projected to be the quicker-rising coating type segment, with a CAGR of 6.5%, during the projection period. This is mainly because of the extensive utilization of films made from organic oxides in the food & beverage industry to advance shelf life by avoiding gases and moisture from either incoming or leaving the package.



This industry uses barrier packaging films for the storage and transshipment of ready-to-eat meals, bakery foods, meat products, fish items, seafood, confectionery foodstuffs, dairy products, fruits, vegetables as well as alcohol and other beverages.



In 2023, worldwide, APAC is leading the industry, producing USD 18.6 billion, and it will further advance at 6.2% CAGR during the projection period. This is mainly because of the increasing populace and fast urbanization, which have augmented the consumption of packed medicinal products, foods & beverages, and personal care products.







