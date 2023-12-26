‘Chand Jalne Laga’ Is Not Going Off Air: Sorab Bedi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Sorab Bedi, who portrays the character of Raunak in the television show 'Chand Jalne Laga', has addressed the reports that stated that the show is going off air soon. Media reports earlier stated that the show is going off air due to low TRP ratings.

However, the actor has said that it's simply not the case, rather the show will air at a new time.

The actor said:“The show is not at all going off the air, all the rumours aren't true at all. The only change that the show will have is on the timing slot which has now been shifted to 6:30 PM starting from January.”

He further mentioned:“'Chand Jalne Laga' is gearing up for an exciting new track filled with drama, twists, and turns. Viewers can look forward to heightened suspense and intense character developments that will keep them hooked to their screens.”

“The show is all set once again to have an intriguing storyline that would keep the audience engaged and entertained, So just take a chill, we are working day and night very hard to deliver our best and we promise to do that always,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sorab Bedi will also be making his music debut with Shweta Sharda in the song 'Lagda Nahi', sung by Ammy Gill.

--IANS

