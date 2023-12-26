MES Organises Graduation Ceremony For Grade XII Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a glittering ceremony that marked both jubilation and exultation of students, MES Indian School organised the graduation ceremony for its current batch of Grade XII students on December 23, 2023.

Conducted at the Conference Hall of the school, a total of 524 students took part in an impressive farewell ceremony that marked the culmination of schooling for these students. Although the overriding tone was festive, there was also a tinge of sadness about parting with their schoolmates, teachers and the alma mater.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Najeeb K P, President Officiating, MES Governing Board congratulated the students on their successful completion of schooling and urged them to follow their dreams, passions and live up to the expectations of their parents. The school Principal, Dr Hameeda Kadar, in her speech, complimented the students for their exceptional accomplishments and urged them to be meticulous about their future course of action and exercise discretion as the paths of life are diverse.

Students' representatives, Arun Muhil and Mahek Sheikh through their scintillating speeches reminiscent the significant roles that the teachers and the school played devotedly in preparing them to face the future challenges successfully and expressed their gratitude. Representing teachers, Rameesh Fathima, Coordinator, Department of English delivered an inspiring speech. On this occasion, the students who secure 100 per cent attendance during the academic year 2023-24 were presented with certificates.