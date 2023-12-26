Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 26 (Petra)-- Tuesday's weather conditions are anticipated to be relatively cold across most regions, except for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, where temperatures will be milder. Moderate southeasterly winds will occasionally pick up during the day.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning about possible reduced visibility in the morning due to fog over highlands, as well as certain parts of the Badia and plains. Additionally, there is a risk of decreased visibility caused by dust, particularly in desert regions.Moving on to Wednesday, most regions will continue to experience relatively cold conditions, with moderate temperatures prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will be visible at different altitudes.As the day progresses, the Kingdom will gradually be affected by atmospheric instability resulting from the extension of the Red Sea low-pressure system. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and the likelihood of scattered showers at irregular intervals, particularly in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Kingdom. Moderate southeasterly winds will be active at times, causing periods of dust, especially in desert areas.On Thursday, the Kingdom will remain under the influence of atmospheric instability. Clouds will be present at various altitudes, and showers of rain will occur intermittently in different areas, especially in the southern and eastern regions. Moderate northeasterly winds will be active periodically, potentially raising dust, particularly in desert regions.Today's peak temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 8C or even 5C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 27C and lows of 15C.